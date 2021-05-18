ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
ASC 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.91%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
DGKC 115.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
EPCL 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.51%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 20.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.71%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
POWER 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
PPL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.74%)
TRG 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.94%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.14%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 26.32 (0.53%)
BR30 25,867 Increased By ▲ 213.98 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,883 Increased By ▲ 92.15 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,773 Increased By ▲ 55.6 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Roche COVID test receives US greenlight for asymptomatic people

  • The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual.
Reuters 18 May 2021

ZURICH: Roche's cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received US authorisation for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

"The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19," Roche said in a statement.

COVID19 infection Swiss drugmaker Roche's

Roche COVID test receives US greenlight for asymptomatic people

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters