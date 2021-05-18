Business & Finance
Roche COVID test receives US greenlight for asymptomatic people
- The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual.
18 May 2021
ZURICH: Roche's cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received US authorisation for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
"The high-throughput, highly sensitive cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorisation can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19," Roche said in a statement.
Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April
Roche COVID test receives US greenlight for asymptomatic people
21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India
Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research
Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'
UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed
Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week
Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine
State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told
NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy
Read more stories
Comments