ANL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.5%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.57%)
BOP 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
DGKC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
EPCL 50.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.39%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.08%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
HASCOL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PAEL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.95%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
PPL 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.91%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.23%)
TRG 177.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.29%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,947 Increased By ▲ 20.94 (0.43%)
BR30 25,796 Increased By ▲ 142.32 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,886 Increased By ▲ 95.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,775 Increased By ▲ 58.17 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
US oil may rise to $67.98

  • The second correction triggered by this zone looks too shallow, casting some shadow on the current rise.
Reuters 18 May 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $66.52 per barrel, and rise to $67.98.

The contract failed twice to overcome this barrier, it may succeed in its current attempt.

This is the last obstacle to $67.98.

It is critical that the contract stays above a pivotal support at $65.45, as a break below which may signal the formation of a triple-top around $66.52.

On the daily chart, oil is retesting a strong resistance zone of $65.65-$66.60. Confirmation of a break above this zone will be when oil stands firm above $67.14.

The second correction triggered by this zone looks too shallow, casting some shadow on the current rise.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

