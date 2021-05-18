ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
ASC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.88%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUBC 78.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Decreased By ▼ -11.69 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,772 Decreased By ▼ -18.53 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.9 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kane wants to leave Spurs: reports

  • He has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies, but is yet to land one with Tottenham, who are without major silverware since the 2008 League Cup.
AFP 18 May 2021

LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to reports on Monday.

Kane is unhappy at Tottenham's lack of progress this season and is willing to leave after 12 years with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.

The England captain reportedly wants his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

Kane's contract with Tottenham has another three years to run and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, which could ruin the 27-year-old's hopes of a quick resolution.

Tottenham refused to be drawn into debating Kane's future in public as they focus on their final two Premier League games, with Europa League qualification in their sights.

"We won't be commenting - our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible.

That's what everyone should be focused on," a club spokesman said.

Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Champions League finalists Chelsea have all been mooted as likely suitors for Kane, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this term.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Kane's former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the striker.

Kane, a product of the club's youth academy, has scored 220 goals in 334 total appearances for Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the world's best forwards.

But he sparked speculation about a potential move earlier this season when he said it was "hard" to talk about his future.

He has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies, but is yet to land one with Tottenham, who are without major silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

During Kane's time in Spurs' first team, they have lost in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool and been beaten in two League Cup finals, including this season's against Manchester City Tottenham are currently without a permanent manager following Jose Mourinho's dismissal last month.

With caretaker boss Ryan Mason in charge, Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League if they win their final two games of the Premier League season.

Manchester City Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino Euro 2020 Harry Kane

Kane wants to leave Spurs: reports

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters