Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood has departed for Turkey on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to draw the international community's attention towards the situation in Palestine.

The FM will then leave for the United States along with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Sudan and Palestine. The FM is visiting New York to address the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Palestine issue.

The 193-member UNGA will meet on Thursday to address 'the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories', the General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir tweeted.

During his visit, Qureshi will hold meetings with various dignitaries in New York. The FM will also speak with the local and international media representatives and present Pakistan's views on the grave situation in Palestine.

On Monday, Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad military commander Hussam Abu Harbeed. According to local Health Ministry officials, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to 212, including 61 children and 36 women.

The fighting began after clashes at Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas, which controls Gaza, began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory airstrikes.