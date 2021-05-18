Coronavirus
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021
Pakistan

Rescue operation: Faisal Edhi applies for Palestinian visa

INP 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani humanitarian activist Faisal Edhi announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan to fly and help the country that has been under attack by the Israeli forces.

“We want to take part in the relief work in Palestine via Edhi Foundation. Five people, including my son Saad Edhi [and myself], will be going to Palestine,” Faisal told media on Monday. Faisal said he will be going to Palestine via Egypt.

The son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation said representatives of his organisation met with the Palestinian envoy in Islamabad and were informed that there is an urgent need for medicines in the war-torn country.

Faisal said his organisation will buy food and medicine from Egypt, adding that the foundation has set aside a budget of Rs 25-30 million for the purpose.

“We do not want any support from the government as we will do everything with the help of people,” vowed Edhi. However, he added that the five people visiting the country will be in touch with the Pakistani embassy in Cairo.

Regarding the duration of his trip, Faisal said the decision will be taken once the team reaches Palestine and assesses the situation there.

Faisal Edhi Pakistani embassy Israeli forces Abdul Sattar Edhi

