World

Dubai allows sports and music events, with vaccine

AFP 18 May 2021

DUBAI: Dubai said Monday it now allowed people to attend sports events and concerts, if they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The emirate opened its doors to tourism in July last year, but has maintained strict policies on social distancing and wearing masks, alongside an energetic vaccination campaign.

The Dubai Media Office said that as of Monday, entertainment venues can operate up to 70 percent full, with a maximum of 1,500 people indoors and 2,500 people outdoors. Hotels can also now operate at full capacity.

Tourism has long been an economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

“Permits will be given for community sports events, concerts and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies ... on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated for Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings at hotels or other venues, but all must be vaccinated, it said.

Wedding celebrations at home are limited to 30 people, and although vaccination is not required for private events, authorities said guests should wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The UAE — which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi — has recorded a total of more than 546,000 cases of Covid-19, including 1,631 deaths.

The Emirates, which has a population of approximately 10 million, said Sunday it had administered 11.4 million jabs.

sports vaccination Dubai Media Office music events

