Businesses to remain shut on Saturdays, Sundays

KARACHI: After a span of nine days, public transport and business activities have been resumed with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sindh, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, restaurants and food streets will remain closed with no indoor or outdoor dining. However, only home delivery and drive-through is allowed till 12 am. Public transport is allowed to resume its services with 50 percent occupancy and strict adherence to Covid-19 related SOPs.

The provincial government has resumed normal working hours for public and private offices.

