Business activities resume across KP

Amjad Ali Shah 18 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Business and commercial activities here on Monday resumed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as lockdown imposed to contain spread of the deadly virus ended.

The Covid-19 lockdown was lifted in light of a decision taken by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), directing the provinces to strictly impose Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and severe action against violators of the rules defined for restricting the pandemic. According to NCOC, the all commercial activities and markets would remain open till 8pm in the province, except medical services, stores, vaccination centres, tandoors, milk shops, hotel, restaurants, E-commerce, home delivery (only takeaway), petrol pumps, utility services, cellular network.

Brisk activities were witnessed in bazaars and shopping markets after reopening in Peshawar.

A thin attendance was observed in public and private offices on the first day of working after Eid, which shall be observed normal office timings.

Police and district administrations were instructed to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain further spread of the deadly virus, otherwise the violators of the above instructions and guidelines will be penalized under the relevant law.

