Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Airbnb sinks as insiders become free to sell shares

  • The San Francisco-based company on May 13 beat Wall Street's expectations for first-quarter gross bookings and revenue as COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions encouraged more people to check into its vacation rentals.
Reuters 17 May 2021

Shares of Airbnb dropped almost 6% in a busy session on Monday after insiders in the home rental firm became free to sell their shares for the first time since the company's December IPO.

It was among Wall Street's five most-traded stocks as of mid-day, with about $3.3 billion worth of shares bought and sold, compared with an average of under $1 billion a day over the past 20 sessions, according to Refinitiv data.

The San Francisco-based company on May 13 beat Wall Street's expectations for first-quarter gross bookings and revenue as COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions encouraged more people to check into its vacation rentals.

Airbnb has weathered the pandemic better than rivals as people booked locations away from major cities in the era of social distancing. Following Airbnb's report last week, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill called the company "the best growth story in travel."

Airbnb said in the prospectus for its Dec. 9 initial public offering that up to 27.8 million shares, including those owned by employees, could be sold as of the second trading day immediately after the company's first-quarter report. Airbnb has about 608 million shares outstanding, according to Refinitiv.

The shares traded down 5.7% at 133 at midday, after earlier falling as low as 130.25.

Airbnb is up 92% from the price set in its IPO, which was Wall Street's largest in 2020, but it has fallen about 40% from its February high.

US stock Refinitiv data Shares of Airbnb

Airbnb sinks as insiders become free to sell shares

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters