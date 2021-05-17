Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England's Vlieghe says UK not facing an economic 'boom'

*Vlieghe reiterated BoE forecasts that inflation was likely to exceed its 2% target later this year, due to temporary bottlenecks and base effects, but stressed the BoE would look to the medium term when setting interest rates.
Reuters 17 May 2021

LONDON: Sharp economic growth in Britain this year should not be confused with a boom, given the amount of ground lost last year during the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Monday.

Vlieghe reiterated BoE forecasts that inflation was likely to exceed its 2% target later this year, due to temporary bottlenecks and base effects, but stressed the BoE would look to the medium term when setting interest rates.

"The fact that we're going to have, or we're likely to have, temporarily high growth rates and temporarily high inflation in the coming months, is not the main concern of monetary policy," Vlieghe said at an event hosted by King's College London's Qatar Centre for Global Banking and Finance.

Bank of England BoE monetary policy Bank of England policymaker economic growth in Britain

Bank of England's Vlieghe says UK not facing an economic 'boom'

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters