Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BAHL acquires Centrepoint Building

  • The company informed that after satisfactory due diligence, obtaining the requisite approvals and consents, completing the necessary formalities, and the execution of appropriate contracts, the parties have successfully completed the sale and purchase transaction for the Centrepoint Building.
Ali Ahmed 17 May 2021

Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) on Monday announced that it has purchased ‘Centrepoint Building’ from TPL Properties.

“Further to our earlier disclosure made on August 2020, in respect of sale and purchase agreement for the purchase of, ‘Centrepoint Building,’ located at plot number 66/3 -2, Nai Malir, Tappu Ibrahim Hyderi, Orangi Town, Shaheed Millat Expressway, near KPT Interchange, Karachi from TPL properties Limited,” read a statement from BAHL.

The company informed that after satisfactory due diligence, obtaining the requisite approvals and consents, completing the necessary formalities, and the execution of appropriate contracts, the parties have successfully completed the sale and purchase transaction for the Centrepoint Building.

Back in August, BAHL informed the bourse that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for the purchase from TPL properties Limited of the building Centrepoint located of Shaheed Expressway, near KPT Interchange Karachi.

tpl properties Bank Al Habib Limited BAHL centrepoint building

BAHL acquires Centrepoint Building

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters