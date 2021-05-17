BAHL acquires Centrepoint Building

Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) on Monday announced that it has purchased ‘Centrepoint Building’ from TPL Properties.

“Further to our earlier disclosure made on August 2020, in respect of sale and purchase agreement for the purchase of, ‘Centrepoint Building,’ located at plot number 66/3 -2, Nai Malir, Tappu Ibrahim Hyderi, Orangi Town, Shaheed Millat Expressway, near KPT Interchange, Karachi from TPL properties Limited,” read a statement from BAHL.

The company informed that after satisfactory due diligence, obtaining the requisite approvals and consents, completing the necessary formalities, and the execution of appropriate contracts, the parties have successfully completed the sale and purchase transaction for the Centrepoint Building.

Back in August, BAHL informed the bourse that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement for the purchase from TPL properties Limited of the building Centrepoint located of Shaheed Expressway, near KPT Interchange Karachi.