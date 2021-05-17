Markets
Taiwan bought 89,425 tonnes wheat of US-origin last week
- The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast in July and August.
17 May 2021
HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 89,425 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Monday.
Comments