Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares erase early gains as slow vaccination woes weigh on heavyweights

  • Honda Motor fell 3.22%, as the automaker warned semiconductor shortages and higher raw material costs would curb growth in the current year.
Reuters 17 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares erased early gains and edged down on Monday, as worries about slow-paced domestic vaccination rollouts weighed on sentiment, with index heavyweights including Tokyo Electron Ltd leading declines.

The Nikkei share average lost 1.18%% to 27,753.83 by 0235 GMT, after rising as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix edged down 0.36% to 1,876.62.

"Japanese tech shares could have tracked Nasdaq's higher today but they didn't. That means the market has negative reasons that are unique to Japan," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The biggest reason is slow rollouts of vaccines. That weighs on business sentiment, which prompted investors to sell the Nikkei's heavyweights."

Chipmaking equipment maker supplier Tokyo Electron fell 3.68%, becoming the biggest drag on Nikkei.

Other heavyweights also lost ground, with SoftBank Group losing 1.13% and Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo clothing stores, down 1.9%.

On Friday, Japan expanded a state of emergency to three more prefectures in a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

While medical resources are being pushed to the brink, Japan's inoculation drive has been the slowest among advanced nations, with just 3% of the population vaccinated, according to Reuters data.

Honda Motor fell 3.22%, as the automaker warned semiconductor shortages and higher raw material costs would curb growth in the current year.

Seven & i Holdings fell 3.89% after US officials raised competitive concerns over the Japanese retailer's acquisition of 3,900 Speedway gas and convenience stores from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Japanese shares Norihiro Fujito Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities chief investment strategist

Japanese shares erase early gains as slow vaccination woes weigh on heavyweights

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters