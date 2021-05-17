Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises
- The benchmark on Friday closed 0.5% higher, but posted its biggest weekly drop in 11.
17 May 2021
Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking a sharp rebound on Wall Street driven by tech stocks, while local miners may face pressure from weak commodity prices after China's regulatory action on its steel producers.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 35.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
