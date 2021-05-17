Coronavirus
Opinion

PM’s successful Saudi visit

Naqi Zafar 17 May 2021

The three-day visit of prime minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia has afforded the two countries a valuable opportunity through which the two Muslim countries have reaffirmed the depth of their bilateral relationship. Not only have Pakistan and the Kingdom signed agreements addressing the treatment of criminals, and crime, the leaderships of the two countries have also agreed to two MoUs around combating drug trafficking; as well as financing energy, infrastructure, transportation, water and communication projects. Finally, months of strained relations between the close allies have ended. It is, therefore, highly encouraging that both the countries have stressed “the importance of expanding and intensifying the horizons of cooperation”.

Riyadh and Islamabad must protect and preserve their bilateral relations in the larger interest of the Islamic world in particular.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

