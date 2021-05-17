Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona SOPs, road safety: Patrolling police start awareness campaign

17 May 2021

FAISALABAD: On the direction of SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, the team of Mobile Education Unit Faisalabad has started an awareness campaign in Faisalabad to protect the citizens from Corona Virus and Road Safety and Traffic Rules.

Unit Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti while telling the citizens about the precautionary measures against corona virus said that the third wave of corona virus has intensified. Prevention of corona virus is possible only by following precautionary measures. He said: Don’t go to crowded places without face mask, use hand sanitizers, don’t shake hands and keep a social distance of 06 feet.

Giving useful information about the Patrol Police Helpline 1124, he said that in case of any accident, crime or any other problem on the highways, he should immediately call the Patrol Police Helpline 1124. The patrolling police are responsible for the safety of the citizens and are obliged to provide immediate assistance to them.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police corona SOPs awareness campaign road safety Patrolling Police

Corona SOPs, road safety: Patrolling police start awareness campaign

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.