Corona SOPs, road safety: Patrolling police start awareness campaign

FAISALABAD: On the direction of SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, the team of Mobile Education Unit Faisalabad has started an awareness campaign in Faisalabad to protect the citizens from Corona Virus and Road Safety and Traffic Rules.

Unit Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti while telling the citizens about the precautionary measures against corona virus said that the third wave of corona virus has intensified. Prevention of corona virus is possible only by following precautionary measures. He said: Don’t go to crowded places without face mask, use hand sanitizers, don’t shake hands and keep a social distance of 06 feet.

Giving useful information about the Patrol Police Helpline 1124, he said that in case of any accident, crime or any other problem on the highways, he should immediately call the Patrol Police Helpline 1124. The patrolling police are responsible for the safety of the citizens and are obliged to provide immediate assistance to them.—PR

