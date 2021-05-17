Coronavirus
Sports

Liverpool keeper Alisson scores winner at West Brom

AFP 17 May 2021

WEST BROMWICH: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a 95th minute winner as the Reds beat West Brom 2-1 on Sunday to keep a place in next season’s Champions League in their own hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would have needed favours from Leicester and Chelsea in their final two games of the campaign had they failed to beat the already relegated Baggies.

But the Brazilian was sent forward for a corner deep into stoppage time and headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery.

Liverpool moved one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind Leicester.

With Leicester and Chelsea still to face off in a repeat of the FA Cup final, won 1-0 by the Foxes on Saturday, victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace will take Liverpool into the top four.

Alisson’s father died in February after drowning in a swimming accident in his native Brazil.

“It’s too emotional. For these past months for everything that happened to me, to my family, but football is my life,” Alisson told Sky Sports.

“I play since I remember with my father. I hope he was here to see it, but I am sure he saw it with God on his side and is celebrating.”

A first victory away to Manchester United in seven years on Thursday kept Liverpool’s top-four fate in their own hands.

