WTIS Day being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day is being celebrated on May 17 and theme for this year “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times” holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion.

Regarding this year’s theme, I feel happy to mention that PTA has been making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic. PTA is continuously pursuing the govt’s goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day Information & Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Pakistan’s telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by country’s leadership.

The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19. As the World adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability. Accordingly, regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services.

For this purpose, PTA is emphasizing on the growth, usage penetration and quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of the country.—PR

