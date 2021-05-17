Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

WTIS Day being celebrated today

ISLAMABAD: World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day is being celebrated on May 17 and theme for...
17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day is being celebrated on May 17 and theme for this year “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times” holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion.

Regarding this year’s theme, I feel happy to mention that PTA has been making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic. PTA is continuously pursuing the govt’s goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day Information & Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Pakistan’s telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by country’s leadership.

The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19. As the World adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability. Accordingly, regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services.

For this purpose, PTA is emphasizing on the growth, usage penetration and quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA ICTs WTIS Day WTIS Day being celebrated Digital Transformation

WTIS Day being celebrated today

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.