Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada calls for protecting journalists after Gaza strike

  • "Their safety and security must always be ensured," he said on Twitter.
AFP 16 May 2021

MONTREAL: Canada on Saturday stressed "the fundamental importance of protecting journalists" following an Israeli attack on a building housing international media in Gaza, and called for "immediate steps" to end the violence.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said Canada was following the situation in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza "with grave concern" and urged "all parties to take immediate steps to end the violence, deescalate tensions, protect all civilians, refugees, journalists and media workers."

He reiterated "the fundamental importance of protecting journalists," stressing they "must be free to do their work."

"Their safety and security must always be ensured," he said on Twitter.

In Gaza, an Israeli air strike on Saturday flattened the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera and The Associated Press news agency following a warning from the Israeli army to evacuate the tower.

Canada Gaza Al Jazeera Canada GDP Gaza Strip Canada judge Foreign Minister Marc Garneau

Canada calls for protecting journalists after Gaza strike

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

IS claims Afghan mosque blast that killed 12 worshippers: SITE

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters