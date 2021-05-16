Nation urged to steer country out of economic crisis

KARACHI: Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S.M Muneer has said that as a nation we need to rise above all differences and make collective struggle to bring country out of economic crisis to stand on its own two feet and become economically strong.

He was taking to members of UBG on the occasion of Eid.

He said that due to the positive policies of the government the rate of GDP is increasing rapidly and the good news is that Pakistan’s rating is improving globally.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the situation in Pakistan is improving and exports are also improving.

He said that UBG had enhanced the prestige of FPCCI during its five years in power and alleged that those who entered the Federation House through backdoors had tarnished the image of FPCCI.

Secretary General of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that when the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan took over the country’s economic affairs were under pressure.

The current account deficit had increased and exports were steadily declining.

However, after coming to power, the PTI government took some important steps, including banning unnecessary imports and increasing duties. As a result imports fell significantly in one year and the current account deficit also fell. He termed it a major achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However the government has failed to take significant steps to reduce inflation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021