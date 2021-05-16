Peshawar BRT service resumes today

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service will be resumed from today (Sunday).

Muhammad Umair Khan, a spokesman of the Trans Peshawar said the BRT service will remain functional from 8 a.m to 10:00 p.m.

From May 17, he said the BRT will run on normal timing from 6 a.m to 10 pm.

The Spokesman said the service remained temporarily suspended as a precautionary step of the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Facemask is mandatory for commuters of BRT, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021