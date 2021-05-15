Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan economic growth projected to be 3pc: Baqir

  • He said that despite coronavirus pandemic, economic indicators are strong this year.
Ali Ahmed Updated 15 May 2021

Pakistan's economic growth rate is expected to be three percent this fiscal year, said Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir.

Governor SBP Dr. Reza Baqir said that the economy is moving in the right direction, and will perform better in the years to come, next fiscal year the economy will grow by four percent.

Talking to Khaleej Times, the governor said that despite the challenging environment of the world, Pakistan's economy has the potential to move forward. SBP Governor said that Pakistan's economy has the potential to grow at a high rate.

He said that despite coronavirus pandemic, economic indicators are strong this year.

“We have strong economic indicators this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic challenges and this is a good omen for the economy. The government ensures more than Rs2 trillion stimulus to steer the economy out of Covid crisis by supporting the businesses through much-needed liquidity and funds distribution at grass root level,” Dr Baqir said.

Baqir informed that the central bank offered Rs450 billion liquidity under its Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) to the private sector to absorb the coronavirus shock, while another Rs240 billion was provided as working capital to avoid layoffs and job losses.

“The central bank also offered a Rs900 billion cushion to banks to ensure relief to distress businesses in deferment and restructuring of principal payment and mark-up charges. These are some of the measures which helped the economy to bounce back quickly to meet global demand after the lockdown period,” Dr Baqir said.

Pakistan Economy SBP COVID State Bank of Pakistan economy Dr Reza Baqir

Pakistan economic growth projected to be 3pc: Baqir

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Elon Musk says Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin for car payments

Over seven million in Pakistan will benefit from Ehsaas Kafalat Program, says Sania Nishtar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters