Pakistan down to 61 percent of COVID-19 peak as cases continue to fall

  • Reuters reported that the country’s new infections fell by over 22,00 daily over the last three weeks, a whopping 39% slump from what they were in the third week of April.
Syed Ahmed Updated 14 May 2021

Pakistan has surpassed the peak of the third coronavirus outbreak, as the average number of new cases has fallen to 61 percent over the weeks.

Reuters reported that the country’s new infections fell by over 22,00 daily over the last three weeks, a whopping 39% slump from what they were in the third week of April.

According to Reuters, the average number of new infections each day over the past three weeks is 3,298. That’s 61% of the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Similar readings were provided by Dr. Faheem Younus, the chief of infectious diseases at the US-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

He quoted Reuters data to say that the new infections in Pakistan have fallen to 11/100,000 over the past few weeks.

“That’s good. Stay at it until case counts are <5/100,000 and speed up vaccinations,” Dr. Younus advised.

There have been 870,703 infections and 19,336 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic started.

Pakistan’s total caseload stands at 870,703 with 2,517 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours. The country also reported 48 deaths, taking the total toll to 19,336 coronavirus-related deaths.

