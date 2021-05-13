Coronavirus
‘I am Pakistan’s PM and #We stand with Palestine’

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed strong solidarity with Palestine, in condemnation of the use of brutal force by Israeli forces against the defenceless Palestinians in Gaza.

The prime minister participated in the trending Twitter campaign #We Stand with Palestine and #We Stand with Gaza by posting a single-line loud and clear message in support of Palestinians.

“I am PM of Pakistan and #We Stand with Gaza, #We Stand with Palestine,” he wrote in his tweet, joining the millions of Twitterati who posted the similar messages of support for the Palestine under attack by Israel. Imran Khan also shared an excerpt of the article written by Noam Chomsky, an American philosopher and historian, where he had mentioned an old man in Gaza holding a placard that read: “You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

