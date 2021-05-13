Coronavirus
GCU Press begins publishing research journals

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

LAHORE: The Government College University Press has started publishing academic journals and other university publications. During its first year, the GCU Press has published scholarly journals in the disciplines of English, History, Persian, Punjabi and Psychology. It has also published university’s prospectuses and other similar documents.

GCU Press is a not-for-profit organization. The university is now considering diverting a portion of research funds to the Press to commission innovative academic monographs by scholars.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said: “Establishing a Press is an exceptional measure for GCU but it is the need of our time. The GCU Press is modelled after Cambridge and Oxford university presses and we will publish works of scholars across the globe. As a University, it is our obligation to publish research that shapes the ideas which can make humans’ lives better”.

An official associated with the Press informed: “More than 65 percent of our academics have either PhD or post-docs and fellowships from the leading universities. They know what it takes to prepare an excellent manuscript for publication. We also have a strong network of seasoned scholars around the world who can serve as referees.

