Ukraine sunoil exports at 3.914mn tonnes so far 2020/21

KYIV: Ukraine's sunflower oil export has totalled 3.914 million tonnes in the first seven months of the 2020/21 season, sunoil producers association said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, the world largest sunoil exporter, is likely to export 1.466 million tonnes of the commodity in the remaining months of the current season, the association said in a report.

Last month, Ukraine's government and sunflower oil producers agreed to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.38 million tonnes, aiming to avoid a jump in domestic prices due to excessive shipments overseas.

The economy ministry said in April that Ukraine was likely to decrease its sunoil exports sharply in the remaining months of the 2020/21 September-August season compared to the previous season.

The ministry's data showed that Ukraine could export 1.575 million tonnes in May-August versus 2.149 million tonnes in the same period of 2020.