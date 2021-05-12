Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine sunoil exports at 3.914mn tonnes so far 2020/21

  • Ukraine, the world largest sunoil exporter, is likely to export 1.466 million tonnes of the commodity in the remaining months of the current season, the association said in a report.
  • The economy ministry said in April that Ukraine was likely to decrease its sunoil exports sharply in the remaining months of the 2020/21 September-August season compared to the previous season.
Reuters 12 May 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's sunflower oil export has totalled 3.914 million tonnes in the first seven months of the 2020/21 season, sunoil producers association said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, the world largest sunoil exporter, is likely to export 1.466 million tonnes of the commodity in the remaining months of the current season, the association said in a report.

Last month, Ukraine's government and sunflower oil producers agreed to limit 2020/21 sunoil exports to 5.38 million tonnes, aiming to avoid a jump in domestic prices due to excessive shipments overseas.

The economy ministry said in April that Ukraine was likely to decrease its sunoil exports sharply in the remaining months of the 2020/21 September-August season compared to the previous season.

The ministry's data showed that Ukraine could export 1.575 million tonnes in May-August versus 2.149 million tonnes in the same period of 2020.

sunflower oil export sunflower oil tender sunflower crop sunflower oil plants Ukraine sunoil exports

Ukraine sunoil exports at 3.914mn tonnes so far 2020/21

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters