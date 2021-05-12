New Saudi Arabia vaccine condition is a nightmare for Pakistani travelers

In a new development, Saudi Arabia has conditioned the travel permission for foreign passengers with COVID-19 vaccination. However, the new condition has made life difficult for Pakistanis intending to travel to the kingdom.

This is because the Gulf country’s list of recommended vaccines does not include any of the ones that have been manufactured in China.

According to media reports, the kingdom has recommended Pfizer, Oxford, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccines for use. Whereas, most people in Pakistan are being vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, i.e, Sinopharm, CanSino, and SinoVac.

Media reports suggest that those who do not receive the shots from the recommended vaccines will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period in Saudi Arabia. The cost of the quarantine will be paid by the passengers as well.

Reportedly, the new condition will take effect from May 20.

Pakistan started its coronavirus vaccination drive on February 2, after receiving the first batch of the SinoPharm vaccine. Since then, the country of over 220 million has administered first doses to over 2.8 million people and has fully vaccinated to nearly 293,000 people, or 0.4 % of its population.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) plans to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.