May 12, 2021
Aston Martin's first all-electric sports car is due in 2025

  • The new man behind Aston Martin, Tobias Moers is planning to release the company's first fully electric vehicle by 2025.
  • "In 2025 or 2026, our next-generation sports car. It’s a given. When it comes to an electric platform, you create one that serves sports cars and SUVs," he said in a recent interview.
Syed Ahmed Updated 12 May 2021

Nine months into the job, the new man behind Aston Martin, Tobias Moers is planning to steer the auto manufacturer towards greener terrain. He's planning to release the company's first fully electric sports cars by 2025.

"In 2025 or 2026, our next-generation sports car. It’s a given. When it comes to an electric platform, you create one that serves sports cars and SUVs," he said in a recent interview.

He actually took the job himself to solve all Aston’s problems, Tobias told TopGear.

“The definition of the brand, the products behind the brand, there’s so much room for improvement.”

What does Moers have planned for the sports car brand? He has a five-point reenergizing plan, aiming for;

  • Efficiency
  • Energize
  • Excite
  • Electrify
  • Expand

His history with the Mercedes tech department sure helps. He intends for the next Vanquish to be a plug-in hybrid, all-wheel drive, with an electrified front axle and combustion engine at the rear in combination with an electrified gearbox.

They're already using the tech for DBX. Tobias is hopeful they can do the same for DB11 and DBS.

For the first fully electric Aston, they're deliberating if the Mercedes EQS platform is the right fit for an electric sports car.

Then the Lagonda will also be an electric drive brand. Moers was quite hushed about that.

Perhaps all this emphasis on going electric has to do with Britain's ban on non-EVs or Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICEVs) by 2030. Moers asserts Aston Martin will have 50% of the portfolio purely of EVs by 2030. The rest will be plug-in hybrids.

