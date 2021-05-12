Markets
NY cocoa may drop to $2,414
- Cocoa has broken a support at $2,474. It may test the next support at $2,414.
12 May 2021
SINGAPORE: New York July cocoa may drop to $2,414 per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at $2,523. The failure suggests the completion of the rise from $2,317 or the first round of this rise.
Cocoa has broken a support at $2,474. It may test the next support at $2,414.
Only a break above $2,523 could confirm the continuation of the uptrend towards $2,571-$2,631 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Top Hamas commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
NY cocoa may drop to $2,414
Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan
21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip
Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16
PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden
Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Read more stories
Comments