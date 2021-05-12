NAB for placing Shehbaz's name on ECL

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to get place the name of opposition leader in National Assembly and President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif on Exit Control List (ECL).

The NAB Lahore has asked its headquarter to challenge before the Supreme Court (SC) the ruling of the high court refraining the authorities from placing the name of Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL.

The NAB Lahore in its recommendations to its headquarter said that there are concert evidences in money laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif and other accused. The accountability court is proceedings with the reference against the accused regularly.

The bureau therefore said the presence of the prime accused Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in the reference is necessary till its disposal.

The bureau therefore asked its headquarter to seek the permission from the SC to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in money laundering reference on ECL.

