Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to scale the Mount Everest

APP Updated 12 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif on Tuesday became the youngest Pakistani to summit the Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

“The 19-year-old Kashif has successfully climbed the 8849-meter mountain and hoisted Pakistan’s flag there,” Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri told APP on Tuesday.

According to Haidri, Kashif, who reached the Everest base camp on May 6, scaled the peak at 5:02 am on Tuesday, becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb it.

Hailing from Lahore, Shehroze started climbing at the age of just 11 by ascending 3885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by reaching the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah peak and 4600m Chembra peak (4600m). He scaled 6050m Minglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m) at 14 and Khurdopin Pass (5890m) at 15. At 17, he mounted the Broad Peak (8047m), which also earned him the title ‘The Broad Boy’. He also accomplished the feat to scale Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m) when he was 18.

Prior to him, five Pakistani climbers have completed the Everest summit including Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Mirza Ali Baig and Nazir Sabir. Nazir is the first Pakistani to have ascended the peak.

ACP Shehroze Kashif youngest Pakistani Karrar Haidri

Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to scale the Mount Everest

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday over Middle East unrest

Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv after Israeli raid flattens Gaza tower

PM says Tarin’s appointment aimed at boosting growth, containing inflation

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.