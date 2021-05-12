Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Germany halts Facebook sharing WhatsApp data

AFP 12 May 2021

BERLIN: A German regulator on Tuesday slapped a three-month ban on Facebook collecting user data from WhatsApp accounts and referred the case to an EU watchdog, citing concerns about election integrity.

The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information sent the order to the social network, which owns the popular messaging service. Hamburg has jurisdiction because Facebook's German branch is based in the city. The tech giant informed WhatsApp users earlier this year that they had to consent to a new data-use policy to continue using the service. The German authority said in an emergency decision that the terms of that agreement were now null and void in Europe's top economy for three months.

It will hand the case over to the European Data Protection Board, an independent EU body that enforces rules throughout the 27-nation bloc. The head of the German regulator, Johannes Caspar, said past Facebook data protection breaches as well as Germany's general election in September showed the "dangers" of "mass building of user profiles" that could be exploited.

"This ruling is intended to protect the rights and freedoms of the many millions of user across Germany who give their permission to the new use and privacy policy," he said. "That includes not only the private sphere but also the possibility of using profiles to influence voter choices and manipulate democratic decisions."

facebook whatsapp Data Protection data sharing

Germany halts Facebook sharing WhatsApp data

‘No talks with India until it revokes August 5 action’

Over 40 years of age: Walk-in Covid vaccination facility from today: Umar

‘Fake’ Covid-19 PCR test reports: CAA takes notice of inbound travellers

Guidelines, protocols notified: No hugs, no handshakes on Eid

OECD urges hiking succession tax to reverse inequality

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

China’s population growth slips to slowest ever

Qureshi says ‘Pakistan would welcome third party facilitation by Saudi Arabia’

Non-deduction of GST on service: Tax levied on Pesco withdrawn

Purchases made from persons in Fata, Pata not liable to GST: ATIR

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.