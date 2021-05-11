Pakistan
Corona positive cases in KP reached to 9.3 percent
- The number of active cases has also come down significantly due to the recovery of Corona patients, the health department report said.
11 May 2021
PESHAWAR: The rate of positive cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 9.3 percent, according to a report issued by the Health Department here on Tuesday.
The number of active cases has also come down significantly due to the recovery of Corona patients, the health department report said.
The report said that the province had currently 9,666 active cases of corona and 1,488 active cases remained in Peshawar while 1,484 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province.
According to the report of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 801 patients of corona are in High Dependency Units (HDUs), 487 patients in isolation and 139 patients in ICUs out of which 57 on ventilators.
