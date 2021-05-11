ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, MOEX retreats from all-time high

  • The rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 73.88. It briefly soared as high as 72.0025 on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, its strongest since late July.
Reuters 11 May 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble extended gains on Tuesday, moving past 74 against the dollar as perceptions of political risk moderated, while the benchmark MOEX stock index slid from an all-time high.

At 1030 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 73.88. It briefly soared as high as 72.0025 on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, its strongest since late July.

"We expect attempts from the rouble to continue a moderate strengthening ... A reassessment of geopolitical risks and high oil price levels will support the national currency," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Other resource-oriented currencies consolidated gains on Tuesday, as a rally in commodity prices boosted their appeal, while the dollar hovered near multi-month lows versus major peers.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.4% to 89.87 .

Russian assets saw some support last week from expectations that President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart in Washington Joe Biden could meet soon after the U.S. side proposed a summit in June.

Trading activity is expected to recover after the May 1-10 period that was declared a public holiday in Russia, opening the door for the rouble to advance to the 73-74 range, Locko Invest said in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $67.74 a barrel but still close to 2021 highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1% at 1,554.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 1.4% at 3,644.5 points after rallying to its highest-ever level of 3,713.49 on Monday.

Moscow-listed GDRs in Russian lender TCS Group Holding were down 1.0%, slightly outperforming the broader market after the company reported a record first-quarter profit.

Index publisher MSCI is in focus as it will release May rebalancing results after the markets close.

Sberbank CIB said Russian online retailer OZON could be added to the MSCI Russia Standard Index, while there were no risks of a Russian company being excluded from the benchmark.

Rouble Moscow Exchange MOEX stock index

Rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, MOEX retreats from all-time high

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters