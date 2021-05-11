Sindh initiates Participatory Form of Budgeting

The Government of Sindh has decided to get the proposals and participation of the people of the province for Budget 2021-22.

“Government of Sindh has initiated the Participatory Form of Budgeting (Citizens Budget) in the province. The Participatory form of Budgeting (Citizens Budget) is widely practiced social accountability tool in which citizens are engaged in budgetary processes,” read a statement.

“Engaging citizens in Government policies and programmes would strengthen the democratic governance and will further enable us to design and implement citizens centric policies and priorities in the budget for FY 2021-22.

“Citizens are requested to fill the questionnaire/survey designed to incorporate the citizens’ recommendations in next year’s budget,” it added.

According to the documents, recommendations can be submitted by download the proposed form from the Finance Department website by the 20th of this month.