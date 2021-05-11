Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has nominated representatives of civil society and consumers on the Board of Directors of nine power distribution companies (Discos) in the light of federal cabinet’s directives, official sources told Business Recorder.

There are ten Discos under the administrative control of Ministry of Energy (Power Division). These Discos are Public Sector Companies (PSC) as defined under Section 2 (1) (54) of the Companies Act, 2017 (Act) and Rule 2(1) (g) of the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 (CGR). The matters of constitution of their BoDs are governed under the said Act and CGR.

The Cabinet in its meeting held on December 08, 2020 accorded approval for reconstitution of BoDs of FESCO, IESCO, LESCO, HESCO, PESCO, and QESCO. Another summary was submitted to the Cabinet for reconstitution of the rest of the four BoDs (GEPCO, MEPCO, SEPCO, and TESCO) wherein it was proposed that there may be three consumers’ representatives from civil society instead of two as earlier approved by the Cabinet. The Cabinet in its meeting held on April 13, 2021 had approved the summary.

While proposing the nominations of three consumers’ representatives from civil society on each Board of Discos as independent members, the Power Division under the guidance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, had relied on: (i) their enlistment with the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG), (ii) their CVs and (iii) an affidavit from each proposed nominee that they fulfill the Fit and Proper Criteria as required under the above referred law and rules.

Power Division, has notified the names of following individuals as representatives of civil society and consumers for three years ;(i) Fesco, Muhammad Saqlain; (ii) Gepco, Munwar Tarar, Syed Wajahat Hussain, Mubashir Aziz Noor; (iii) Mepco, Saleem Shah Bukhari, Akhtar Hussain Bhutta; (iv) Speco, Maliha Malik, Syed Nadar Shah, Ghulam Shabir Jatoi; (v) Iesco, Ch. Muhammad Ibrahim, Syed Aly Murtaza; (vi) Quesco, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Akhtar Mandokhel, Sabir Ali Jamali; (vii) Hesco, Zulfiqar Ahmed Farooqui, Rashid Khan, Mir Janullah Khan Talpur; (viii) Pesco, Sadiq Hussain, Arbab Khudadad Khan, Dilroz Khan and; (ix) Lesco, Asim Shaukat Ali and Bilal Afzal.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of Power Division except nominations for the Board of Directors of TESCO and directed that Power Division may propose fresh nominations in respect of TESCO for approval of the Cabinet.

