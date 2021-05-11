ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Implementation of Covid-19 SOPs: KP CM expresses dissatisfaction

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the state of implementation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in some localities and directed district administration and police to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

He expressed these views during surprise visits to various localities of the provincial capital. The Chief Minister visited University Road, Cantonment and city areas, GT Road and Pabbi area of district Nowshera without any security escort and protocol, and took stock of Lockdown situation, implementation of Corona SOPs, sanitation and traffic management.

The chief minister said that implementation of the SOPs was must to contain the outbreak of the pandemic directing the district administrations to ensure their strict implementation and take legal action against the violators.

He also expressed dissatisfaction on poor cleanliness conditions of on G.T Road and issued warning to Deputy Commissioner and directed him for immediate steps to improve the situation.

Expressing displeasure on garbage found on both sides of G.T. Road in the jurisdiction of Pabbi, Mahmood Kkhan issued instructions to the concerned Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) to remove all the garbage before Eid-ul-Fitr and warned him of strict action otherwise.

He also directed the concerned authorities of National Highways Authority and district Tehsil Municipal Administration for necessary steps to restore the green belts on certain portions of GT Road.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan also paid a surprise visit to Pabbi Police Station, checked all its records, visit its various sections, met the detainees there and asked them about the behaviour of police.

He strictly ordered the incharge of the police station to behave with the detainees in polite manner and maintain proper record of the vehicles of law suit parked in the there.

Taking notice of unorganized traffic flow in some of the areas, he issued directives to DIG traffic police to deploy additional traffic police personnel in areas with heavier traffic and take other necessary steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the provision of better civil facilities to the citizens as one of the focus areas of his good governance strategy and said the district administrations should discharge their responsibilities to this affect in an admirable manner adding that action will be taken against the concerned quarters in case of any negligence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

