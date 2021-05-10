Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

Hundreds of unarmed Palestinian worshippers were injured after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun bombs.

The latest violence comes as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day, and plans to carry out a Flag March through the city later in the day, marking the day when East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in 1967 – a move that is still not recognized by the majority of the international community.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds of people have been injured, including a medic, while 50 of them have been hospitalized.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes,” the group said in a brief statement to journalists, adding that medical teams are being barred from entering the scene of the violence.

Social media is rife with videos and footage of the attack in which tear gas canisters are being inside the Al Qibly Mosque, and stun grenades being used against Palestinian women worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque itself.

Following the clashes, Israeli police have barred Jewish settlers from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Jerusalem Day. The decision came hours before a planned flag march by a hardline Jewish group through the Muslim quarters - a move to display the Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

Tensions have been high between the two countries since Jewish settlers began forcing out the residence of Sheikh Jarrah – a Muslim dominant neighborhood in Jerusalem.

On Friday night, over 200 Palestinians were hurt when Israeli security forces attacked tens of thousands of worshippers that had flocked the holy mosque for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.

On Saturday, clashes in a number of east Jerusalem neighborhoods left more than 100 people injured, said the Palestinian Red Crescent.