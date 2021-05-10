ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

  • Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stunned bombs at armless Palestinian worshippers.
  • The violence comes as Israel marks Jerusalem Day on Monday.
Syed Ahmed Updated 10 May 2021

Hundreds of unarmed Palestinian worshippers were injured after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday morning, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun bombs.

The latest violence comes as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day, and plans to carry out a Flag March through the city later in the day, marking the day when East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in 1967 – a move that is still not recognized by the majority of the international community.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said hundreds of people have been injured, including a medic, while 50 of them have been hospitalized.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes,” the group said in a brief statement to journalists, adding that medical teams are being barred from entering the scene of the violence.

Social media is rife with videos and footage of the attack in which tear gas canisters are being inside the Al Qibly Mosque, and stun grenades being used against Palestinian women worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque itself.

Following the clashes, Israeli police have barred Jewish settlers from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Jerusalem Day. The decision came hours before a planned flag march by a hardline Jewish group through the Muslim quarters - a move to display the Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

Tensions have been high between the two countries since Jewish settlers began forcing out the residence of Sheikh Jarrah – a Muslim dominant neighborhood in Jerusalem.

On Friday night, over 200 Palestinians were hurt when Israeli security forces attacked tens of thousands of worshippers that had flocked the holy mosque for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.

On Saturday, clashes in a number of east Jerusalem neighborhoods left more than 100 people injured, said the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israel Palestine Israel conflict Al Aqsa Mosque attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown

Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters