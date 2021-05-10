Markets
Hong Kong shares open with gains
10 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Monday as investor concerns about an expected surge in inflation were soothed by data last week showing far fewer US jobs than expected were created last month.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 166.34 points, to 28,776.99.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 4.72 points, to 3,423.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.09 percent, or 1.96 points, to 2,241.64.
