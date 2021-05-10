KE partners with foodpanda, Befiler

KARACHI: K-Electric has announced an exciting offer for new users of its KE Live Mobile application through strategic alliances with foodpanda Pakistan’s largest delivery platform, and Befiler the country’s leading tax filing and NTN registration portal. Customers who download the KE Live App will be able to avail exclusive discounts of up to PKR 500 on foodpanda and savings of up to 87% on Befiler portals.

The KE Live App is a complete digital solution offering multiple services on the go and is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Appstore. Customers can view their billing history, download duplicate bills, lodge complaints, and even apply for a new connection from the comfort of their homes. Now, new users will also be provided promo codes to enjoy up to PKR 500 discount on their first order via the foodpanda App, with the exception of Pandamart.

New KE Live App users can also avail NTN registration and Tax filing services via Befiler at an 87% discounted rate of only PKR 500 rupees. Upon successful download of the KE Live App, a voucher will be delivered to users via SMS on their registered mobile number and email address. Commenting on these strategic alliances, Imran Rana, Director Communications KE said: “K-Electric continues to prioritize customer-centricity and enrich consumer experience through innovative digital products and solutions.”—PR

