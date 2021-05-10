ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Abu Dhabi outperforms as most Gulf markets gain

Reuters 10 May 2021

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi stock market ended higher on Sunday, outperforming other Gulf markets, while the Dubai index was supported by gains in its property shares.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark advanced 1.1%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, rising 1.1%, whereas International Holding closed 3.6% higher, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session.

Last week, the aquaculture firm posted 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.41 million) of profit in the first quarter, up from 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier.

The company’s board also approved acquiring a stake in four companies through its units.

Elsewhere, telecoms firm Etisalat added 0.5%.

The Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat is set to raise 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in dual-tranche bonds on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing a document from one of the banks leading the deal.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.8% higher, led by a 2.3% leap in Emaar Properties, Dubai’s biggest developer, while its shopping centre unit Emaar Malls added 1.6%.

Dubai’s tourism chief last week said he was very optimistic business and leisure travellers would return this year, though the pandemic made it difficult to predict exactly how many.

In Qatar, the index reversed earlier losses to close 0.4% higher, with Commercial Bank rising 3.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index concluded flat, as gains in property shares were countered by declines in financials.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 0.5%, helped by a 0.8% rise in top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Sunday, helping the main index rise for the third straight session.

