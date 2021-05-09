ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp expects strong United squad in rearranged game despite fixture pile-up

  • "If I think about the players they could play, they have a really strong side available. Midfield, wow. Up front, all good players. They might be young but they are good.
Reuters 09 May 2021

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he expects Manchester United to field a strong squad in Thursday's rearranged Premier League fixture despite the Old Trafford club's hectic schedule.

United travel to Aston Villa on Sunday before hosting Leicester City on Tuesday.

The rearranged fixture with Liverpool, postponed last weekend following fan protests, has been scheduled for 48 hours later on Thursday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may have no other option but to rotate his squad heavily because of the fixture pile-up.

But Klopp expects a tough test against United, who are second in the league on 67 points after 33 games, 10 points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool who have played a game more.

"I expect a strong team against us," Klopp said after Saturday's 2-0 win over Southampton. "I think Man United has only good players.

"If I think about the players they could play, they have a really strong side available. Midfield, wow. Up front, all good players. They might be young but they are good.

"What they do in other games, we obviously have no influence but we would have played the strongest Manchester United side last Sunday and that's what we expect now."

Liverpool kept themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish after Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara scored in Saturday's win at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Juergen Klopp Old Trafford Aston Villa

Klopp expects strong United squad in rearranged game despite fixture pile-up

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

KSA, Pakistan agree to expand ‘horizons of cooperation’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters