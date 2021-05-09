ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

  • Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 18,915
  • At least 3,785 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours while 4,903 patients are in critical condition
Fahad Khan 09 May 2021

(Karachi) At least 118 people died while 3,785 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the death toll in Pakistan has reached 18,915.

As per details, 3,785 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours while 4,903 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 858,026.

Meanwhile, 40,736 tests have been conducted across the country during this period. 757, 281 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 12190671 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He has said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country as it will affect the working class and business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre announced the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from May 8 to16, including the Eidul Fitr holidays amid rising COVID infections.

The NCOC also approved the import of 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 as a review of the decision would be made in a meeting on May 18.

The NCOC also called for reducing international flight operations in the country by 80 percent.

Pakistan deaths data deadly virus samples tested increase in cases Covid pandemic National Command Operation Centre critical patients

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

KSA, Pakistan agree to expand ‘horizons of cooperation’

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters