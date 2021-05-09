ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has struck down SRO 583(I) 2017 by declaring it illegal and ultra vires of the constitution.

A division bench of SHC comprised of Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Agha Faisal in a written order gave the verdict against the SRO 583(I) 2017 after concluding the hearing recently.

In multiple petitions, petitioners assailed SRO 583(I)/2017 dated 01.07.2017 and sought for the instrument to be declared as ultra vires / nullity in law, upon the premise that same has been issued in violation of the constitution in the light of the verdict of by the Supreme Court in Mustafa Impex case.

In Mustafa Impex, Supreme Court inter alia enunciated that where a power is conferred by statue on the federal government then such power can only be exercised exclusively by the federal cabinet. It was further held that fiscal notifications enhancing the levy of any tax by a Secretary or Minister are ultra vires.

Petitioners challenged certain amendments to the sales tax regime, applicable thereto, brought about vide the said SRO. Petitioners stated while the constitution envisaged such variation in the incidence of taxation to be brought about by the Federal Government, however, the said variation was brought by the Board with the approval of the Federal Minister-in-charge.

Order said that respondents’ counsel also conceded that the said SRO was hit by the ratio of Mustafa Impex; hence, the only issue before us was the import of the validation clause. Bench ruled that SRO 583(I)/2017 dated 01.07.2017 is ultra vires and of no legal effect, being in violation of the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court SHC Sindh High Court Sales Tax Agha Faisal Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.