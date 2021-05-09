Two French Alps avalanches kill seven

LYON: Two avalanches in the French Alpine region of Savoie left seven people dead Saturday, prefecture sources said.

Local authorities had already warned Friday of unstable snow formations given a recent falloff in temperatures.

The first avalanche occurred late morning at Valloire, a village close to the 2,642-metre (8,670 foot) Col du Galibier mountain, killing four local people aged between 42 and 76.

They were among a five-strong group of walkers one of whom was found safe and well by rescuers after two helicopters were scrambled.

The second avalanche claimed three lives early afternoon near the 3,779-metre Mont Pourri, near Les Arcs ski resort.