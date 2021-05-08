ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Abid bats on but Pakistan lose three wickets in Zimbabwe

  • Abid took 74 balls to add 33 runs to his overnight score of 118. He had faced a total of 320 deliveries in an innings which included 20 fours.
AFP 08 May 2021

HARARE: Abid Ali continued his marathon innings for Pakistan but lost three batting partners on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe as they looked to wrap up the two-match series on Saturday.

Opening batsman Abid had scored 151 not out as Pakistan reached 353 for seven at lunch at Harare Sports Club.

Abid took 74 balls to add 33 runs to his overnight score of 118. He had faced a total of 320 deliveries in an innings which included 20 fours.

Zimbabwe's bowlers restricted the tourists to 85 runs in 28 overs during the morning, claiming the wickets of Sajid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan Ali.

It could have been better for Zimbabwe, who missed out on an early strike when substitute fielder Wesley Madhevere failed to hold a straightforward chance at gully from nightwatchman Sajid off Blessing Muzaranbani in the third over of the day.

Sajid was on one and went on to score 20 and helped Abid see off the threat of Muzaranbani and Richard Ngarava with the second new ball, which was only ten overs old at the start of play.

Madhevere was fielding in place of Roy Kaia, who suffered bruising when he was struck on the left knee while fielding at short leg on Friday.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.

Pakistan Zimbabwe Abid Ali Test match second Test Harare Sports Club

Abid bats on but Pakistan lose three wickets in Zimbabwe

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters