FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was barred at the Lahore airport by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) from flying to the United Kingdom via Qatar on Saturday morning.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the media today said that FIA officials stopped the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, saying that he could not travel because there was another a 'person-not-in-list'. Aurangzeb continued that the FIA said that the system had not been updated yet after the court order.

But, she added, two FIA officials were present in court when the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued an order allowing the PML-N president to travel abroad. Aurangzeb added that the court order also mentioned the flight number Shehbaz would take to fly to Qatar.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Sharif conditional permission to travel abroad once for medical treatment. In his petition, Sharif said that his name had been placed on the blacklist and the authorities concerned had refused to provide him the documents on the basis of which his name had been placed in the list.

The opposition leader further said that the right to travel abroad was encapsulated in freedom of movement enshrined in Article 15 of the Constitution. The PML-N leader is on bail in multiple references of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).