Orangi, Gujjar nullahs: SHC restrains authorities from demolishing leased properties

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday restrained the authorities from demolishing leased properties built along the Orangi and Gujjar nullahs in the metropolis until the issue was heard in the Supreme Court (SC).

An SHC bench issued the restraining orders while hearing the petitions against the demolition of the leased properties.

According to a written order of the court, the petitioners’ counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, submitted in the court that the SC had ordered the removal of encroachments, but there was nothing in the SC order about the removal of occupants from properties that had been given lease of 99 years by the former City District Government, Karachi, under the Sindh Katchi Abadis Act 1987.

He told the court that the National Disaster Management Authority, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh government planned to construct a 30-foot-wide road on both sides of the two nullahs’ banks and contended that this plan had not been brought to the knowledge of the SC, and that no permission had been granted for the construction of the roads.

The petitioners’ counsel also said that the SC order had directed the provincial government to ensure rehabilitation of the affected residents and the provision of all necessary facilities to them.

The court inquired why the people were being displaced where there was no mechanism present to resettle them.

Additional Commissioner of Karachi, Asad Ali Khan, responded that the “government has evolved a policy for the affectees and will provide Rs15,000 per month as rent for 24 months for the affected persons and shall also provide accommodations in accordance to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme announced by the federal government”.

The bench declared that as the matter is already sub judice before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, we have no jurisdiction to pass any order for interpreting orders of the apex court.

Meanwhile, the SHC summoned a detailed plan from the commissioner of Karachi ensuring enforcement of government fixed rate for milk after the additional commissioner admitted before the court that milk is being sold at Rs140/kg in the city.

The Sindh High Court heard the case related to the sale of fresh milk at exorbitant prices in the city.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked about the government rate of fresh milk in the city.

The government rate of milk per kg is Rs94, the additional commissioner replied. Justice Mazhar said why the administration has failed in enforcing the government rate of milk in the city.

The additional commissioner said the Dairy Farms Association is reluctant to sell milk at their desired rates and not obeying the orders of the administration.

