SNGPL, SSGC consumers: Ogra announces RLNG provisional prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on Friday, announced RLNG provisional prices for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) at $10.2528 per mmbtu and $9.9692 per mmbtu for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of May.

The provisional prices have been worked out based at 13 LNG cargoes imported by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under long-term agreements and Pakistan LNG Ltd imported RLNG through spot purchase.

The average rate of DES price for PSO import is calculated at $8.7 per mmbtu and $7.05 per mmbtu for PLL. The price is up at $0.489 per mmbtu as compared with previous month of April for the SNGPL, and $0.4913 per mmbtu for the SSGC.

