Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (May 7, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 07.05.2021 VALUE 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0801% PA 0.6699% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0494% PA 0.7006% PA For 12 months 0.0290% PA 0.9040% PA For 2 Years 0.0290% PA 1.4040% PA For 3 Years 0.0290% PA 1.6540% PA For 4 years 0.0290% PA 1.9040% PA For 5 years 0.0290% PA 2.0290% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 07.05.2021 VALUE 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1668% PA 0.5833% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1379% PA 0.6121% PA For 12 Months -0.0884% PA 0.7866% PA For 2 Years -0.0884% PA 1.2866% PA For 3 Years -0.0884% PA 1.5366% PA For 4 years -0.0884% PA 1.7866% PA For 5 years -0.0884% PA 1.9116% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 07.05.2021 VALUE 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2923% PA 1.0423% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2734% PA 1.0234% PA For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 07.05.2021 VALUE 07.05.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1650% PA 0.5850% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA For 12 Months -0.2007% PA 0.6743% PA For 2 Years -0.2007% PA 1.1743% PA For 3 Years -0.2007% PA 1.4243% PA For 4 Years -0.2007% PA 1.6743% PA For 5 years -0.2007% PA 1.7993% PA ========================================================

